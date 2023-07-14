California bill could require licenses, training for e-bike riders

The proposed legislation would also forbid anyone under 12 here in California from operating an e-bike. Some parents think that age should be even higher.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Should e-bike riders be licensed before being allowed to hit the road?

In the wake of a rising number of e-bike fatalities, a new state bill would make this mandatory, and also create a minimum age for riders.

Many parents we spoke with say it is high time that more regulations be put in place when it comes to operating an electric bike, especially by young teens.

This proposed legislation would also forbid anyone under 12 here in California from operating an e-bike, although some San Diegans think that even that age limit should be higher.

"It's convenient for people," said LaToya Blakey, who understands the attraction of e-bikes: they're a less expensive and more flexible form of transportation.

But when it comes to kids riding them, "that kind of gives me a little cause for concern," she told CBS 8, "because the majority of them don't even wear the proper helmet or any kind of gear for it."

She is in strong support of Assembly Bill 530, which would forbid kids under 12 from riding e-bikes and require a special state-issued license for those who don't already have a driver's license.

This would include passing an online written test, as well as taking part in an e-bike safety training program developed through the DMV and CHP.

"We want to keep everybody safe, right?" said mom Jillian Szymczak, who would like to see the proposed age limit increased.

"I don't think anybody younger than 12, probably even younger than 15 or 16 should be riding those e-bikes," she added. "It's really dangerous, it's really scary."

"Honestly, I would like to see the age raised to 18," said North County resident Sam Lees, who is also a strong supporter of the move to license e-bike operators. "I think it will lead to safer streets and better practices," he added.

"It's so dangerous, and kids and adults are getting killed all the time," said Szymczak

In fact, the National Transportation Safety Board found that between 2017 and 2021, there were 53 deaths from e-bike accidents across the U.S.

Last month, a 15-year-old boy was killed on an e-bike in Encinitas, and last year in Carlsbad, a mother died while riding an e-bike with her daughter in a safety seat.

Assembly Member Tasha Boerner, whose district includes both those cities, is proposing this new legislation requiring a license, which LaToya Blakey believes is simply common sense.

"I mean, don't you have to get a license to fish?" she laughed. "So there should definitely be something like that in place."

While the state legislature is examining this bill now, it would not be voted on by the Assembly and the State Senate until next year, meaning it would most likely not take effect until 2025.