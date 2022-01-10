Surplus in hand, California governor to reveal spending plan

Republicans have asked Newsom to spend more money on water storage during the drought.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is preparing to present his budget proposal to the state Legislature.

The Democratic governor is set to reveal his spending plan on Monday. It's the first step in the complex process of spending the hundreds of billions of dollars in taxes Californians and businesses pay each year.

Newsom has not said much about what he will include in his plan. But it's certain he will have a lot of money to spend.

The nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office is predicting at least a $31 billion surplus. Republicans have asked Newsom to spend more money on water storage during the drought.

