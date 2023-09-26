California State Superintendent Tony Thurmond running for governor

Tony Thurmond, who was elected as state superintendent in 2018 and again in 2022, announced Tuesday he's starting a campaign for governor.

CALIFORNIA, USA — California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is running for governor.

Thurmond, who was elected state superintendent in 2018 and again in 2022, announced Tuesday he's starting a campaign for governor in the 2026 election.

"I didn’t come from money, power, or influence," Thurmond wrote in a social media announcement. "I'm running for Governor to be a voice for those who need one —because California may be working for millionaires and billionaires but for the rest of California — we need real change."

Thurmond also served on the West Contra Costa School Board, the Richmond City Council, and California State Assembly.

California Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis announced her campaign for governor in April.