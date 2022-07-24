Two dead, five injured in shooting at Los Angeles park

The LAPD said that two of the shooting victims died. Their descriptions were not provided and their names will be withheld pending notification of next of kin.

LOS ANGELES — Two people were killed and five more were injured near a car show at a San Pedro park Sunday.

The shooting at Peck Park, 560 Western Ave., was reported at 3:50 p.m., according to Los Angeles police Officer Luis Garcia.

The injured included four men and three women, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

Four of the other victims were listed in critical condition, ABC7 reported. The condition of the fifth victim was unknown. LAPD Commander Jay Mastick told the station that two people had been in full cardiac arrest as they were being transported to a hospital. .

The LAPD went on a citywide tactical alert after the shooting. The entire park was being treated as a crime scene and was closed for the investigation. A number of firearms were found at the scene, police said.

ABC7 reported the incident began with a dispute between two people near a baseball field in the park.

A motive for the shooting was unknown and no suspect information was immediately available.