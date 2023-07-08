Two helicopters collide in Riverside County, killing 3 people, victims identified

Cal Fire says crews were battling a small brush fire Sunday in the Cabazon community in Riverside County when the helicopters collided.

Example video title will go here for this video

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A tragic mid-air collision between two helicopters that were assisting in firefighting efforts for a Southern California brush fire, left three people aboard one of the helicopters dead.

Cal Fire says crews were battling a small brush fire Sunday in the community of Cabazon in Riverside County when their Skycrane helicopter – used to drop water and fire retardant – collided with a second Bell helicopter – a chopper that hovers above to observe and coordinate operations.

The Skycrane was able to land safely with two people on board, but the other helicopter that was coordinating operations crashed, killing all three on board.

“We have lost three great individuals, three fathers, three husbands, three friends,” said Cal Fire Southern Region Chief, David Fulcher.

Cal Fire identified the victims as 46-year-old CAL Fire Assistant Chief Josh Bischof, 44-year-old Cal Fire Captain Tim Rodriguez, and 55-year-old contract pilot Tony Sousa.

“We think about this and how it affects the families,” said Fulcher. “And we want to tell everyone while the sacrifice should not be in vain, that we think about them. We will be there to support them.”

Governor Gavin Newsom released a statement Monday, saying in part, “This terrible tragedy is a reminder of the dangers our courageous firefighters face daily while working to keep our communities safe. We owe them our deepest respect and gratitude and will always honor their bravery and sacrifices.”

CBS 8 observed flags flying at half-staff Monday at the Cal Fire station in El Cajon, as they were at Cal Fire stations across the state, in honor of the fallen.

“This was a tragic loss for the community, the fire service community in Cal fire and Riverside County Fire Department,” said Fulcher.