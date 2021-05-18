University of California system eliminates SAT and ACT testing requirement

Lufkin works alongside colleges and universities and said that one of the inequities he sees with incoming students is the fact they can't afford private tutors. Not only that, many struggle with the pressure of having to do well on one test.



"It's not really realistic of the skills you've learned or your passion for learning, especially at a relatively young age,” said Lufkin.



He said aside from the UC system, schools everywhere are choosing to drop standardized testing, and expects more will continue to do the same.



“I think for a lot of state institutions that are really moving towards trying to represent the demographic of their states, things like that, they'll move away from the testing so a lot remains to be seen,” said Lufkin.



His advice to college bound students-get good grades and focus on being well-rounded.



"Whether that means having a part-time job or participating in extracurricular activities, it's that well-rounded aspect that matters."



According to a UC spokesperson, students can still submit their SAT or ACT scores for a limited number of purposes including to fulfill an English language requirement, for course placement, or advising a student after they're accepted.