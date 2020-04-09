Californians asked to conserve power ahead of heat wave

CAISO issued a Flex Alert for the weekend. Rolling blackouts are not forecasted but could be required if there is too much strain on the grid.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Californians were being asked Thursday to reduce their use of electricity during peak-hours during Labor Day weekend. The California Independent System Operator, which manages the electricity grid in the state, issued a Flex Alert for the weekend.



As of Thursday, CAISO was only asking for voluntary reductions between 3 and 9 p.m. Saturday through Monday. Rolling blackouts are not forecasted but could be required if there is too much strain on the grid.



“Things can change rapidly. We still do have fires in California at the moment and they move quickly, of course, and that could change the transmission situation,” said Mark Rothleder, CAISO’s vice president of market policy and performance. “We can lose a unit or have a forced outage, or a fire could interrupt a transmission line and then we’ll have lost our margin. But if there's conservation in play, it helps hedge, frankly, against unforeseen circumstances.”

The California #ISO is issuing a statewide #FlexAlert, a call for voluntary electricity conservation, beginning Saturday and extending through Monday, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., due to excessive heat in #CAwx. https://t.co/pO9Vg3Zcs9 pic.twitter.com/k7F42dzJ8P — California ISO (@California_ISO) September 3, 2020

CAISO expects there will be more electricity available to purchase in the market because the heat wave, which is forecasted to bring temperatures 10-20 degrees above average, is concentrated in California. In August, the heat wave was spread out over several western states. This created competition and fewer states were willing to sell capacity over state lines.

However, CAISO and SDG&E are still encouraging customers to conserve their usage, especially between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. when the sun goes down and solar panels stop generating electricity.

“At the end of the day, if everybody steps up to the plate and helps with reducing their energy usage the grid will function and the lights will be on,” said Helen Gao, a spokesperson for SDG&E.

San Diego was able to avoid rolling blackouts during last month’s heat wave because of conservation efforts.

The utility recommends customers keep thermostats at 78 degrees or warmer, if health permits, differing the use of major appliances, turning off unnecessary lights, unplugging unused electrical devices, closing blinds and using fans when possible.

“We really appreciate everything they did,” said Gao. “We're hopeful that this time around, everybody will do the same thing that they did last time.”

CAISO officials urged residents to take precautions aimed at reducing power use during peak hours, such as pre-cooling homes, charging electric vehicles and running major appliances earlier in the day and setting pool pumps to run early in the morning or late at night.



During Flex Alert hours, residents were urged to take conservation measures including:



-- setting air conditioning thermostats to at least 78 degrees, if health permits;



-- deferring the use of major appliances;



-- turning off unnecessary lights;



-- unplugging unused electrical devices;



-- closing blinds and drapes;



-- keeping refrigerator doors closed as much as possible; and



-- using fans when possible.