Cal/OSHA investigating deadly fall in downtown San Diego

Initial reports indicated a worker fell to his death, possibly from a scaffolding.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A window washer working on a high-rise near Petco Park plunged 14 floors to his death Wednesday, authorities said.

The fatal fall occurred shortly before noon at 14th Street and National Avenue in the East Village, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The worker died at the scene, SDPD Officer John Buttle said.

The victim's name was withheld pending family notification, and the circumstances of the fatality were under investigation.