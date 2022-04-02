Caltrans wants to put barrier on Coronado Bridge in hopes of preventing deaths

Caltrans wants to install a $100 million barrier on either side of the Coronado Bridge, in hopes of preventing deaths from suicide.

CORONADO, Calif. — Caltrans is wanting to install a $100 million barrier on either side of the Coronado Bridge, in hopes of preventing deaths from suicide.

The idea has been around since the bridges construction, 50-years-ago.

"We will not make a decision until the comment period, again Caltrans looks at community input and stakeholders," said acting Caltrans deputy district director, Stefan Galvez-Abadia.

With dozens of options for a barrier, Galvez-Abadia says this one is the best option.

"That vertical net seems to have the least impact on environmental, as well as minimizes challenges on other perspectives," said Galvez-Abadia.

The net would be 8 to 10 feet tall and would be attached to the bridge’s concrete walls.

"We heard the call of the community, our original plan is to try to address this issue in the most expedient matter," said Galvez-Abadia.

He says a plan should be ready by June and the barrier itself would ideally be ready by 2026.

And all this is happening with growing community pressure towards Caltrans.

Since the opening of the bridge in 1969, there have been 400 deaths from suicide and numerous attempted deaths from suicides, which forces authorities to close the bridge for hours.

Psychologist Dr. Vangie Akridge says while the barrier will create a deterrent for some, there should be much more done.

"While I can appreciate that there are efforts being made to decrease the number of people that end their lives in that manner..." said Akridge. "I would like to urge the city to think about...implementing interventions and strategies that can stop people from seeking out a location for their final moments,"

There will be a public meeting on Feb. 10 and if you'd like to submit a comment, click here.