CalTrans remembers fallen highway workers with ceremony

The theme of Tuesday morning’s ceremony was “Forever Remembered.”

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — CalTrans held a ceremony on Tuesday morning to honor highway workers who died in the line of service. The ceremony was also meant to remind motorists to avoid distracted driving, and to protect highway workers in construction and maintenance zones.

During the ceremony the names of those workers killed on the job were read aloud. There were also traffic cones laid out to represent the fallen workers.

According to CalTrans, “California has seen an increasing number of work zone fatalities and serious injuries since 2010. 18 highway workers from District 11 were killed in the line of duty. Safety is Caltrans’ number one priority. Zero is the only acceptable number of fatalities/injuries, as a single death on our roadways is one too many.”