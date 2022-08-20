Caltrans to begin work in Mission Valley | Here are the freeway closures and detours

Three nights of connector and lane closures near Mission Valley are set to begin on Sunday night, according to Caltrans.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego drivers: be prepared to take a detour if you're driving on the I-8 near Mission Valley after 9 p.m. on Sunday. Three nights of connector and lane closures are set to begin on Sunday night, according to Caltrans.

Starting this Sunday, Aug. 21 through Aug. 23, Caltrans will begin construction on approximately two miles of freeway.

Caltrans said Construction crews will work on road overlay treatments at night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The work is aimed at improving the lifespan of approximately two miles of interstate in Mission Valley. Drivers are reminded to watch for highway workers and equipment.

According to Caltrans, the project is expected to continue throughout August. Signs will be posted ahead of time to alert drivers.

Here are the detours to look out for:

Sunday 8/21 Thru Tuesday 8/23 closures and detours

Northbound I-5 to Eastbound I-8 Connector Detour : Head north on I-5 to Sea World Drive. Turn left to the southbound I-5 on-ramp. Drive south on I-5 to the northbound SR-163 connector. Head north to the eastbound I-8 connector.

Eastbound I-8 at I-5 interchange (from Ocean Beach)

Detour: Head east on I-8 towards southbound I-5. Head south on I-5 towards northbound SR-163.take exit to northbound SR-163. Head north on SR-163 to eastbound I-8 connector.

Eastbound I-8 to Northbound 163 Connector Detour: Head east on I-8 towards Qualcomm Way/Texas Street, Exit Qualcomm way and head north towards westbound I-8. Head west on I-8 towards northbound SR-163 connector.

Eastbound I-8 to southbound SR-163 Connector Detour: continue east on I-8 to Qualcomm Way/Texas Street off-ramp, turn left on Qualcomm Way to westbound I-8 onramp, continue west on I-8 to southbound SR-163 connector.

Northbound SR-163 to Eastbound I-8 Detour: head north on SR-163 and take exit ramp to Mesa College drive, head east on Mesa College Drive towards southbound I-805. Head south on I-805 towards the eastbound I-8 connector.

Southbound SR-163 to eastbound I-8 Detour: Head south on SR-163 towards westbound I-8. Continue on westbound I-8 towards Taylor Street off-ramp. Head west on Taylor Street, over the bridge and make a left on Hotel Circle South. Continue onto the eastbound I-8 on-ramp.

Westbound I-8 to Northbound SR-163 Connector/Hotel Circle Detour: From westbound I-8, exit on Qualcomm Way and turn right towards Friars Road. Turn left on Friars Road and head west towards Northbound SR-163 on-ramp. For Hotel Circle exit, head west on Friars road towards Fashion Valley Road. Turn left on Fashion Valley Road towards Hotel Circle.

Northbound SR-163 to Westbound I-8 Detour: Head northbound on SR-163 towards Friars Road. Exit Friars Road and turn right towards Fashion Valley Road. Turn left on Fashion Valley Road and head south towards Hotel Circle. Turn right onto Hotel Circle and enter the westbound I-8 on-ramp.

Westbound I-8 to southbound SR-163 Detour: From westbound I-8, exit at Qualcomm Way off-ramp, turn right onto Qualcomm Way, then left onto Friars Road, then continue to the southbound SR-163 on-ramp.

Southbound SR-163 to westbound I-8 Detour: continue south on SR-163, to northbound I-5, continue on north I-5 to the eastbound I-8 connector, and exit at Taylor Street. Turn left and take a left over the bridge to enter the westbound I-8 on-ramp.

Southbound SR-163 to Hotel Circle North Detour: continue south on SR-163, to northbound I-5, continue on north I-5 to the eastbound I-8 connector, and exit at Taylor Street. Turn left and take a left over the bridge, and proceed on Hotel Circle North.

