Video captures moment car plows into new 'Hot Chickz' restaurant in Mission Valley

San Diego police said no citations or tickets were issued. The driver of the car suffered only minor injuries. No one inside the restaurant was hurt.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — A new Mission Valley restaurant hopes to return to business after a car ran into the building, and the crash was caught on camera.

"She mistook the gas for the break," said social media manager Sarah Almquist.

Almquist is employed at "Hot Chickz," a new chicken joint that opened in February 2023.

The video showed a white sedan plowing through and startling an employee behind the register.

"Went straight through the parking area, and then this little walkway here and through the window. We had people here, but thankfully they were on this side of the restaurant and away from where that happened," said Almquist.

San Diego police said no citations or tickets were issued. The driver of the car suffered only minor injuries.

No one inside the restaurant was hurt.

"We are positive and thankful that nobody was hurt; it's our number one – like wow, this could’ve been much worse," she added.

The new family restaurant opened just three weeks ago.

"It didn’t impact the kitchen at all, which is great because everyone was very concerned that we would be closed right after opening, but we didn’t shut down for more than 30 minutes just out of shock," she said.

Hot Chickz will now focus on the journey ahead and thank the community for its support.

"We’re just happy to share our chicken, we have great recipes, and we love our product, and we’re happy to have people enjoy it," said Almquist.