CBS 8 camera captures people getting 'too close' to marine animals at La Jolla Cove

Person after person was seen ignoring warning signs and approaching, even touching the sea mammals.

SAN DIEGO — A recent viral video showing sea lions running near people in La Jolla Cove raises questions about the lack of space tourists and visitors give the marine animals.

Despite the warnings from lifeguards and signs telling people to keep a distance, interactions between people, seals, and sea lions happen daily.

“Nature is beautiful, but it's good to view it from a distance," said visitor Ivy Toth.

La Jolla Cove is one of the top tourist attractions in San Diego, attracting people from all over the world trying to catch a glimpse of marine life and landscape.

Often, people go too far, or in this case, too close, to get their pictures.

After spending a few hours at the cove, CBS 8 captured person after person ignoring warning signs and approaching the seals, sea lions, and their pups.

You can see a person kneeling to pet a sleeping pup.

“I feel like there should be a little more space. I can take plenty of pictures up here and probably go down a little further, but there’s no reason to be so close to them," said Toth.

“Seems like they’re getting in the seal's bubble," said another visitor, Edward Gergy.

As soon as one group of people left, others would take their place and stand just feet away from the animals and their young’s.

“It’s a never-ending cycle," added Gergy.

In one video, tourists take pictures as a pup climbs the stairs.

Gergy says he believes part of the problem is the lack of enforcement.

“There’s nobody there to guide the tourism away," he said.

One San Diegan, who didn’t want to go on camera, told CBS 8 he put orange cones on the sand to keep people back, but the crowds completely ignored them.

One park ranger told CBS 8 that no law states the distance people need to keep between the animals.

Those we talked to say they wish people would be more respectful.

“It’s beautiful, but again, it's best to view it from a distance," said Gergy.

