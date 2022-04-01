Campo Days | Museums opening their doors for free to public

Trucks, trains, and horse events on display Saturday in Campo.

CAMPO, Calif. — A unique event in the East County is happening on Saturday for kids of all ages who like old trucks, railroad trains, horses, and history.

It’s called Campo Days, where four museums in the area are opening their doors to the public, for free.

“Campo Days, we haven't done it in probably 20 years. It involves all of the museums,” said Brian Elmore, who sits on the board of the nonprofit, Motor Transport Museum (MTM) in Campo.

The Motor Transport Museum is chock full of old trucks and engines, some of them running, others look more like artwork.

“We have docents here that will give you some of the history on some of the particular vehicles but also of the local history,” said Elmore.

MTM will have wood-fired pizza on site, as well as a beer tap-truck.

“We’ll have CAL FIRE here. We’ll be doing the jaws of life at 10 o’clock and 2 o’clock. They have two different vehicles that they will do.”

The Camp Lockett Event and Equestrian Facility (CLEEF) features horse events like barrel racing.

“Barrel racing is basically a clover leaf pattern that the cowgirls race upon. They have to make one turn to the right and two turns to the left around the barrels, or vice versa,” said Ray Fleury, an event coordinator with CLEEF.

CLEEF is hosting several equestrian events. It’s not a rodeo but there will be mutton busting.

“Mutton busting is where kids have to ride a sheep,” said Fleury.

Stick around for tri-tip dinner at CLEEF and dancing until 9:30 p.m.

“We have breakfast, lunch, and dinner; hot dogs, hamburgers, breakfast sandwiches, French fries,” said Fleury.

Camp Lockett in Campo has a rich equestrian history. A Cavalry Museum includes relics of the various regiments, which included the Buffalo Soldiers.

“We celebrate here a Camp Lockett the Buffalo Soldiers and the Cavalry that was here. This was the last Cavalry outpost in the United States right here in Campo,” said Fleury.

The nearby Gaskill Brothers Stone Store Museum was the site of a border battle in 1875 that left eight dead, and two wounded.

“Stone Store Museum has been here since the 1800s. It's famous for a shootout, a gunfight here in Campo,” said Fleury.

On the family-friendly side, kids of all ages like trains.

The Pacific Southwest Railway Museum in Campo will be letting people in for free on Saturday, and it will offer 45-minute train rides for a nominal fee.

“Here at our museum, we're going to have four train rides. We're going to have an antique car show. We're going to have the original San Diego and Arizona Railway fire truck, moving back and forth, shooting some water, things like that,” said Jim Lundquist, the Railway Museum’s assistant director.

So, why not head east this weekend to Campo?

“You want to get out of that crowded city. You wanna come out here and see what it's like in the country and enjoy some of the history of the transport industry. It is here, and trust me, you'll have a good time,” said Elmore.