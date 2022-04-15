Campo woman gets home delivery of oxygen tanks restored

The 69-year-old woman contacted CBS 8 after deliveries stopped in March.

CAMPO, Calif. — Virginia Taylor has to be connected to an oxygen supply 24 hours a day.

At home in her Campo trailer park, she has a machine that produces oxygen and pumps it through a long tube so she is able to walk around and not lose oxygen.

When she goes to the grocery store, Taylor carries two oxygen tanks in the back seat of her car, and a portable tank in a bag so she can walk inside the store.

She carries two extra tanks in her trunk just in case she runs out.

So, imagine Taylor’s anxiety last month when Apria Healthcare told her they would stop delivering oxygen tanks to her home.

They said she would have to drive from Campo to Scripps Ranch to pick up her own tanks, about 20 tanks every other month, the woman said.

Taylor tried the drive once and said she got lost.

“It was like a two and a half, three hour drive (round trip) from Campo to Scripps Ranch,” she said.

That’s when Taylor contacted CBS 8 and asked if we could go to work for her to find a solution.

CBS 8 contacted Apria Healthcare, which is a nationwide company.

Within days, a local manager telephoned Taylor and offered to resume the home deliveries.

“They had called, which surprised me, and asked me if I needed delivery of oxygen,” said Taylor. “Thank you for doing the story. I know it's helped me, and I hope it helps other people too.”

