SAN DIEGO — The peace and beauty of Sunset Cliffs are what attracts so many to the location.

It is the perfect spot for a marriage proposal, a photo opportunity, or even yoga. It is also a popular place for beachgoers to jump into the ocean despite the warning signs prohibiting jumping.

The municipal code prohibits jumping into the ocean from a height greater than five feet. Lifeguards admit Anthony will not be the last to jump.

On Wednesday, 15-year-old Anthony Womack died after he jumped into the water. Anthony’s death now has many asking if something could have been done to prevent it.

Derek Tillotson, who is an area resident, said “if there were barriers, they should be put up to protect the kids.”

Trey Rainwater, also a San Diego resident, said, “you could educate them, but if there is a barrier, people could still climb over. That is not going to stop them.”

As Anthony’s family deals with his death, his uncle, Garney Crews, and his grandmother, Gertha Thomas, asked his friends who jumped into the water with him to not to blame themselves for what happened.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family pay for funeral expenses.

Those who are caught jumping off the cliffs face a $500 ticket.