Brush Fire Burns At Least 70 Acres Off I-8 Near Descanso

DESCANSO, Calif. — Cleveland National Forest firefighters were battling a 70-acre brush fire Saturday on westbound Interstate 8 west of Japatul Valley Road near Descanso.



The blaze began when a semi tanker caught fire at 11:20 a.m. on I-8 west of state Route 79, and flames spread to brush next to the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.



Cleveland National Forest officials said precautionary evacuations of parts of Descanso and Viejas Reservation were underway.



At noon, the CHP reported that airdrops on the brush fire were being made.



Caltrans San Diego said all lanes of westbound I-8 west of SR 79 were closed.