SAN DIEGO — Teenagers crashed a car into a home Friday afternoon in Carmel Valley.

After crashing into the home, the teenagers fled the scene on foot, but witnesses told News 8, two eventually returned.

A building engineer will survey the extent of the damage to the home's interior and exterior before allowing the home owners back in.

KFMB

No word on any injuries.

The home is located in the Pacific Highland Ranch area, north of Carmel Valley off of Highway-56.

KFMB