Car hits police cruiser in pursuit of suspect who stole a golf cart in National City

A National City police cruiser was struck by another vehicle while the officer was responding to the search for a suspect who stole a golf cart.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A National City police cruiser was struck by another vehicle while the officer was responding to the search for a suspect who stole a golf cart Sunday morning.

National City police received a tip around 10 a.m. Sunday morning that a man who stole a golf cart from Apostolic Assembly-The Faith in the 100 block of North Palm Avenue was spotted in a grocery store parking lot.

Officers later located the stolen golf cart in the National City area, reportedly driven by an unidentified man, and attempted to stop the suspect, according to witnesses.

A short chase ensued before the suspect left the roadway and drove the golf cart onto a bike path near El Toyon Elementary School in the 2000 block of East Division Street.

The suspect evaded officers on foot by ditching the golf cart and hoping the elementary school's fence.

A supervisor on duty for National City Police Department was reportedly "running code," responding to the scene to assist in the search for the suspect when he proceeded through an intersection and collided with another car, witnesses reported.

A photojournalist with OnScene.TV reportedly spoke with the person involved in the crash with the police cruiser, who said he heard the sirens and had a green light but didn't see the officer's cruiser until it was too late.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Video from OnScene.TV showed officers had recovered the stolen golf cart and returned it to the church where it was stolen from.

The suspect was not apprehended.