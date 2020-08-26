Statue known as the 'Cardiff Kook' becomes symbol for justice in Encinitas

Recently the "Cardiff Kook" has been the site of messages about policing and even some protests.

ENCINITAS, Calif. — The shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin has reignited the debate over police brutality across the nation. And in North County San Diego, some protesters are gathering in an unlikely location to deliver their message.

They say it’s all about your point of view. But no matter what side of an issue you’re on, if you’re standing on Chesterfield Drive in Cardiff, the reality for many is whatever the "Cardiff Kook” says it is.

“I think it’s amazing that we have something that can unite us all over here,” said Lauren Heit, who lives down the street from the famous surfer statue.

“I mean he’s kind of the local celebrity. You name it and he’s been probably dressed up as it,” said local Taylor Hollman.

“I’ve seen a lot of 'happy birthdays,'” said Amelia Dolsey.

Lately, it’s about policing.

“The community’s definitely more politically active than it has been,” said Hollman.

One mom stopped to tell her kids about the drawing of Breonna Taylor, killed by police in her own home.

But what drew many here this week, was this weekend’s police shooting in Wisconsin.

Jacob Blake was shot in the back as he tried to get in his car, where his three young children looked on.

But for activists, the conversation is no longer about just one victim.

Nowhere in town is it more powerful than right there, around the "Cardiff Kook.”

"We had no intention of holding protests. It was only until we were met with hate that we reacted to that,” said Jody White.

White helps organize the protests around the symbolic figure.

She’s a co-founder of the group Encinitas for Equality.

And after the death of George Floyd sparked strong reaction came a mask for the Kook.

The mask read, “I can’t breathe.”

One woman felt the statue was the wrong place for the displays and was caught on camera ripping them off and confronting protesters.

“I meet it with humility and with education,” said White.

It is the type of awareness they’ve left up to the Kook to deliver.

“It’s like at a pretty major intersection and it’s kind of nice and peaceful. There’s no negativity around it,” said Megan Werner.