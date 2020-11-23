Carlsbad bride determined not to let pandemic prevent grandma from being part of her wedding day

"I love her so much. I wanted to make sure she could be included," said bride Tamara Zack.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A Carlsbad bride didn't let the pandemic prevent her from getting married. But before tying the knot, she made a special stop at a local senior center to vist her grandmother.

Tamara Zack made special arrangements with the Glenbrook Health Center in Carlsbad for a socially-distanced visit with her grandma, Joan Jeske.

"I think when you love your grandma so much, you need her to be included, no matter what the circumstance," said Zack. "We are visiting with her so she gets to see me all dressed up and we can have a ladies toast before the big event."

Grandma Jeske couldn't have been happier.

"She's a very sweet young lady. She's always been sweet," said Jeske. "I got to see her grow up and turn into this lovely young lady."

Zack said it was her grandparents love that always inspired her.

"She has been a huge influence to me," said Zack. "With her and my grandfather's relationship, [they were] married 60 years."

The small gathering was complete with champagne, flowers, wedding cake and a toast.

"I'll have all these lovely pictures to remember [the wedding]. So I'm just thrilled," said Jeske.

After visiting her grandma, Zack went to Sunset Cliffs to meet her fiancé for the ceremony. They exchanged their 'I do's' and were married.