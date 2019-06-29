CARLSBAD, Calif. — A frightening moment for a Carlsbad mother Friday when her two sons walked into their home and found a shirtless, homeless man inside their house.

With his mother’s permission, 13-year-old Niccolo Bellini told News 8 the bizarre story.

“I opened up the door, it immediately smelled like weed. This guy comes around the corner, shirtless – like with his pants of course – and the room was dark. He was like ‘hi, nice to meet you.’”

Niccolo said he and his brother shook the stranger’s hand – knowing not freak out.

“We were, ‘hi, nice to meet you as well.’ We still had our barriers and we ran outside.”

The two brothers told their mother who had stopped next door at the aunt’s house and called police.

The Police Department responded and arrested 27-year-old Blake Freeman who is believed to be a local transient.

Earlier that day, a neighbor’s 13-year-old daughter had spotted a man described to be creepy and ringing doorbells. She proceeded to record the man and sent it to her parents who then shared it to their online neighborhood watch.

Three hours later, April Edwards and her two sons came home to find Freeman inside their home.

The family said the thief did not steal anything of value but a handful of pills which he swallowed.

“I would have totally takan that guy down and choked him or broken his arm. I am not joking. I know jujitsu,” said Niccolo.

Niccolo said he believes keeping calm kept him safe.

His advice to others: “If this happens to anybody, stay calm and call 911 and let them do their job.”