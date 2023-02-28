Carlsbad Flower Fields spring into action March 1

If you’re planning to visit the 55-acres of colorful beauty in North County San Diego, here’s what you need to know before you go!

CARLSBAD, Calif. — First come the rain and then comes the flowers. While we are still experiencing rain across San Diego County, we will also have the opportunity to visit the beautiful flowers at The Flower Fields In Carlsbad. The Flower Fields open Wednesday, March 1 with this year’s very fitting theme - "Live Colorfully."

The 55-acres of beauty in North County San Diego showcases Giant Tecolote Ranunculus, which is a flower that has large, double-petaled blooms with tall, straight stems.

“Visitors can’t help but smile here,” says Fred Clarke, General Manager of The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch. “We are first and foremost, a sustainable working farm, and each spring The Flower Fields invites our visitors to ‘live colorfully’ via our rainbow of ranunculus. It is our distinct honor to serve as a multi-hued backdrop to so many family trips, romantic dates and even proposals and weddings. We look forward to all the memories in the making that 2023 holds.”

What you can enjoy at The Flower Fields

Meditation and Sound Healing Workshop

Flower Design Workshop

Toddler and Me Yoga Story Time themed around plants and flora

Live outdoor music series

Tea in the Garden

Flower Flow Yoga

American Flag of Flowers

Tractor Wagon Ride

Artist Gardens

Sweet Pea Maze

Cymbidium Orchid Greenhouse

U-Pick Blueberries

Historic Poinsettia Display

Kid’s Day - March 25

Canon Photography Workshop - April 16

Mother’s Day Celebration - May 14

Location

City of Carlsbad in North San Diego County

5704 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad, CA 92008







Tickets

Single ticket admission:

$23 for adults

$21 for seniors 60+ and military

$12 for children 3–10

Free for children under three

Season passes are $48 for adults, $44 for seniors 60+, $24 for children 3–10. Group tours are also available.

