Carlsbad Flower Fields spring into action March 1

CARLSBAD, Calif. — First come the rain and then comes the flowers. While we are still experiencing rain across San Diego County, we will also have the opportunity to visit the beautiful flowers at The Flower Fields In Carlsbad. The Flower Fields open Wednesday, March 1 with this year’s very fitting theme - "Live Colorfully."
The 55-acres of beauty in North County San Diego showcases Giant Tecolote Ranunculus, which is a flower that has large, double-petaled blooms with tall, straight stems.
“Visitors can’t help but smile here,” says Fred Clarke, General Manager of The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch. “We are first and foremost, a sustainable working farm, and each spring The Flower Fields invites our visitors to ‘live colorfully’ via our rainbow of ranunculus. It is our distinct honor to serve as a multi-hued backdrop to so many family trips, romantic dates and even proposals and weddings. We look forward to all the memories in the making that 2023 holds.”
What you can enjoy at The Flower Fields
- Meditation and Sound Healing Workshop
- Flower Design Workshop
- Toddler and Me Yoga Story Time themed around plants and flora
- Live outdoor music series
- Tea in the Garden
- Flower Flow Yoga
- American Flag of Flowers
- Tractor Wagon Ride
- Artist Gardens
- Sweet Pea Maze
- Cymbidium Orchid Greenhouse
- U-Pick Blueberries
- Historic Poinsettia Display
- Kid’s Day - March 25
- Canon Photography Workshop - April 16
- Mother’s Day Celebration - May 14
Location
City of Carlsbad in North San Diego County
5704 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Tickets
Single ticket admission:
- $23 for adults
- $21 for seniors 60+ and military
- $12 for children 3–10
- Free for children under three
Season passes are $48 for adults, $44 for seniors 60+, $24 for children 3–10. Group tours are also available.
Click here for more information.
