Carlsbad High School golf coach remembered as inspiration on and off the course

“He inspired many, many young kids. He was devoted to helping them get better.”

CARLSBAD, Calif. — The popular head coach for the Carlsbad High School golf team died Wednesday. Coach Howard Sonkin not only had a passion for golf but a determination to pass his love of the game on to a younger generation.

Those News 8 talked to about Coach Sonkin said he was an inspirational man both on and off the golf course.

Famous American golfer Sam Snead once said: “In golf, as in life, you get out what you put into it.” And what friends say Coach Sonkin put into his golf game was determination, passion, and love.

"When he had cancer and it was hard to get his muscles back, he would come and hit balls,” said Fred Wood. “No matter what was affecting him physically, he always had a smile for people.”

Wood is the long-time pro at the Oceanside Golf course where he met his friend and colleague Sonkin over 20 years ago.

"[He was] probably one of the friendliest golfers,” Wood said. “He inspired many, many young kids. He was devoted to helping them get better.”

Sonkin moved to San Diego from New York in the early 1980s. After that, he became one of the most recognizable people in Carlsbad. After he retired early from his job as food services director for the city, he spent nearly every day working with kids on the football field and golf course.

"His nickname was ‘the food dude,’” said Bob McAllister. “He was the most well liked-person on our football staff."

McAllister was the head coach of the Carlsbad Lancer football team and his son-in-law Chris Barretto took golf lessons from Sonkin. Both had a strong personal connection with the man they saw as a selfless, caring and passionate teacher for hundreds of kids that wanted to learn to play the game the right way.

"He’d go out of his way to go over and see how kids are doing in life," said Barretto. "He’d remember everyone’s name"

"He was someone that would get you level-headed,” added Barretto. “I would see him coaching the juniors. When you see people golf, you see people driving the ball really far. Howard was a shorter dude and didn’t have a bunch of power, but he played the game smart.”

Six years ago, Sonkin was diagnosed with a form of kidney cancer, but it didn’t keep him off the golf course.

"I didn't think he was coming out of that hospital,” Wood said. “I sat there for 15 minutes and pondered all the things. I’ll be darned if he didn’t come out of there and we were playing golf and it was so much fun. To this day, he’s a battler all the way.”

Howard Sonkin died Wednesday at the age of 68. He is survived by his two daughters, friends, co-workers and the thousands of students who learned to love the game of golf from Coach Sonkin.