Carlsbad man jailed for allegedly killing roommate

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A Carlsbad man was behind bars Wednesday for allegedly killing his roommate.

Patrol officers responding to a report of a death in the 2500 block of West Ranch Street at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday found a 40-year-old woman dead in an apartment in the neighborhood near the intersection of El Camino Real and Tamarack Avenue, police said.

Her name was withheld pending family notification.

Detectives questioned the woman's roommate, 44-year-old Brehon Roy Quigley, then arrested him, Carlsbad police Lt. Jason Jackowski said. Quigley was booked into the county jail in Vista on suspicion of murder.

Police declined to release details on how the victim died and would not disclose a suspected motive for the alleged slaying.