Carlsbad man sentenced to 18 Years in prison for sexual assaults

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A Carlsbad man who admitted sexually assaulting multiple victims -- including a teenage girl -- was sentenced Tuesday to 18 years in state prison.

Michael Fangman, 51, was arrested at his North County home in June of 2019 in connection with an assault on a 16-year-old girl, who had reported the assault to police a few months earlier.

The arrest and subsequent prosecution led the FBI to reach out to the public for information regarding other potential victims. In a statement, the FBI said Fangman was accused of crimes dating back to 2009, with victims across the country ranging in age from 16 to 22 years old.

According to police, the victims met Fangman online, and upon meeting in person, he sexually assaulted them and in some cases, gave them drugs.

Fangman was initially charged in connection with the 16-year-old girl and a woman, but charges were added later regarding five additional victims.