Carlsbad non-profit paints mural dedicated to love and friendship for the new year

Kindness Unites is the first painting in 2021 for the Carlsbad Art Wall, a space that gets a new mural done by local artists every two months.

CARLSBAD, Calif — It wasn't only the smell of Senior Grubby’s Mexican food that was in the air in Carlsbad Village, it was also the paint in a can and on a brush.

Those from the Carlsbad non-profit Kids for Peace and local artists got together to paint a bright and colorful mural dedicated to love and friendship for the new year.

“I think what really stood out to me was just the bright and bold colors,” Katrina Deng, a senior at Carlsbad High school said. “It just gives you a warm feeling and you can feel the kindness that we’re trying to spread.”

“Permanent murals are awesome but the whole idea of bringing change allows for new experiences,” said Bryan Snyder, the curator of the Carlsbad Art Wall. “Art is not only about art, but it is about the experience.”