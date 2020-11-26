Carlsbad Police Homeless Outreach Team canvasses murder scene area after woman was found dead

Officers questioned several homeless men Wednesday looking for person of interest.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Carlsbad police officers canvassed the area surrounding Hosp Grove Park on Wednesday, searching for witnesses and a person of interest in the murder of hiker Lisa Thorborg.

Officers with the homeless outreach team interviewed people along Jefferson Street along Buena Vista Lagoon, where several homeless people live.

One man, who only wanted to be identified as Drew, said he’s been homeless for eight years.

“I guess they found a body on the trail or something. They're here to do their job, so what can we do?” he said.

Officers took his photo and moved on.

The person of interest police are looking for is a white or Hispanic male, between 5’10” and 6”3” tall, with a husky build, wearing all black. He walks with a slight limp.

One homeless man named Steven told News 8 he saw a man matching the description behind the Plaza Camino Real mall on Wednesday.

“You could tell he was limping. He seemed kind of mentally challenged when I saw him, and he walked with a limp, a really strong limp,” Steven said.

Police noticed a man on Jefferson Street limping and questioned him.

Officers detained the man and took photos of the shoes he was wearing. They also wrote down his name and took photos of his face. After about 15 minutes, however, they released him.

Officers said they were doing routine canvassing of the area in support of the murder investigation.

Thorborg, 68, lived just a few blocks from a trailhead along Crest Drive above Hosp Grove. A passerby discovered her lying on a trial Monday morning.