CARLSBAD, Calif. —

A group of Carlsbad residents is fed up with what they call a homeless problem in their community. They held a meeting Monday at Pine Avenue Park where they said the park along with other public areas in Carlsbad have become overrun by homeless.

A single post on the Next Door app turned into the informal meeting for dozens of Carlsbad residents.

Attendees expressed concerns about what they have experienced at the park where they met including seeing people drinking, smelling urine and feces, and spotting needles and meth pipes.

"I see people so drunk that they can't walk,” one resident said.

Among some of the more recent and scarier examples in the area - on Friday, two young brothers in the neighborhood came home to find a homeless person inside. In March near the lagoon Marjorie Gawitt was stabbed to death allegedly by two transients during a home invasion.

Anthony Bona who helped organize Monday's event says being homeless isn't the issue but rather those who break the law. He and others argue police have failed to cite people for things like urinating and camping in public.

"I hear a lot of excuses that the hands are tied of the local government,” said Bona.

According to the 2019 homeless count, there are 161 homeless people in Carlsbad - both sheltered and not.

The city manager tells News 8 as of July 1, additional resources have been allocated to the city's homeless response plan. They have added a sergeant and two officers to the police department's homeless outreach team as well as a full-time manager for the city's homeless response plan and a housing navigator position to help people find housing.

But until the residents who met Monday see progress, they plan to pressure city leaders in hopes of feeling safe once again.