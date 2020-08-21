Carlsbad residents sound off against new homeless shelter

Some Carlsbad residents are against a new homeless shelter to be built near schools in a residential area saying they're concerned for child safety.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Over a half dozen residents met at the future site of a homeless shelter on Harding Street in Carlsbad on Thursday expressing concern and frustration, saying they feel homeless will be housed there without security, background, or drug checks.

"The time is now to fight this, and we're fighting it. We think it's a great cause. We think it's the wrong location," said Carlsbad homeowner Denis Jensen.

Jensen said his opposition to the project called Windsor Pointe is more than just "not in my backyard," and said the Carlsbad City Council lied to residents saying it would be for homeless veterans with a city sign posted on the property that reads: "Carlsbad Veterans Housing, 26 unit affordable housing for veteran families and homeless veterans."

But Jensen said that's not the case. He and neighbors created Carlsbad Against Windsor Point website that says the developer Affirmed Housing received funding that doesn't allow the apartments to be restricted for veterans only, but it will be apartments open to veterans and homeless with a serious mental illness.

Funding from The "No Place like Home" Program has guidelines that state it "accepts tenants regardless of sobriety or history of incarceration. Tenants won't be required to get drug tested."

But the City of Carlsbad website states:

"Federal guidelines require the owner to screen out registered sex offenders and anyone who was convicted of manufacturing or producing methamphetamine. Windsor Pointe will also screen anyone convicted of a violent crime or drug-related offense within the previous three years."

Lara Benusis said she's worried for the safety of her family, including her 4-month-old baby girl Anika.

"I am a concerned parent. There's over 3,000 children in this neighborhood. It only takes one incident for it to be a tragedy for an entire community. I don’t want Carlsbad to be called 'Carl's Bad,'" Benusis said.

Resident Tony Bona, wearing a "Recall Cori Schumacher" face mask, said he started his own "Regular Guy in Carlsbad" YouTube channel in order to demand answers from the city council.

"I really don’t think there’s much we can do. I tried and I was censored on Nextdoor. My posts were taken down. It's 'cancel culture' and I think Schumacher has something to do with it," Bona said.

Schumacher of Carlsbad City District 1 did not respond by email or phone as of Thursday night about the Windsor Point Project.



The City of Carlsbad said in a statement:

"The city has worked with the organization that will manage this new housing project to ensure they understand the concerns that have been raised and are prepared to be a good neighbor, held to the highest standards of safety."



"We have to sue them, and you know it's a real shame as far as how government works because they did not consider the community," Jensen said.



Next, neighbors say they plan to move forward with filing a lawsuit against the City of Carlsbad to stop the homeless shelter from being built.