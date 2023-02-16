City staff and police officers promote bike safety in Carlsbad

Last year, a 35-year-old mother was hit and killed while riding her e-bike with her toddler

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Efforts to promote bike safety continued in Carlsbad on Thursday as city staff and police officers talked to students and parents outside Calavera Hills Elementary and Middle Schools.

"Our message is 'It takes everyone to keep our streets safe,'" said Kristina Ray, Director of Community Engagement.

Officers handed out pamphlets and talked to students and parents about the importance of safety while on the roads. The city is asking everyone to make a public pledge to support traffic safety.

In August 2022, 35-year-old Christine Embree of Carlsbad was hit and killed while riding an e-bike with her toddler. The city declared a traffic emergency that same month, and cited a more than 200% increase in collisions involving bikes and e-bikes since 2019.

According to the city, there were 57 collisions involving cyclists in the first 8 months of 2022, nearly matching 2020's total of 62 and not far behind the pace of 2021's 100 collisions.

"I don't think people realize one little mistake and someone's whole life can be changed," said Ray.

Since last year, the city said its increased enforcement, added miles of new bike lanes, held training classes and educated community members about traffic safety rules.

According to the city, February 23 officers along with the San Diego Bicycle Coalition representatives will talk to middle school students about bike safety. They'll also hold a workshop for kids to practice safety skills and maneuvers and learn from league-certified instructors.