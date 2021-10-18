One person pulled from surf in Carlsbad during overnight rescue

According to authorities, they received a call just after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday of a possible drowning near Carlsbad Boulevard.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — An investigation is underway in Carlsbad into a water rescue that happened overnight.

News 8 has confirmed with Carlsbad police that one person was pulled from the surf, but their condition as of this moment is unknown.

It is also known that Oceanside police were involved in the water rescue and ASTREA Sheriff’s helicopter was used as well.

It is also unknown what prompted the response or if there were more people involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.