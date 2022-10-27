Carlsbad presents plans to make streets safer for pedestrians, bikes

The city is considering several plans that include added police enforcement and physical changes to the roads.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — The City of Carlsbad is considering several plans to make its streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists. This comes after a spike in bike and e-bike crashes this year.

City staff presented the bike safety plans to the Traffic Mobility Commission and members of the community Thursday.

"It has been nearly three months since our daughter-in-laws death at the intersection of Basswood Avenue and Valley Street," said Mark Embree.

His daughter-in-law, Christine Embree, was killed in a e-bike crash this August. After two fatal bike crashes in a week and a half, the city devoted $2 million to immediate bike safety efforts. Now, the city is considering more long-term plans.

Option A wouldn't add any additional funding to the $2 million that was already allocated.

Option B would add another $2.2 million for high-visibility crosswalks and police e-citations.

Option C would cost $48 million with $44 million going to a school bus program.

The remaining $4 million would go to bike infrastructure and speed cushions near schools.

"To provide safer infrastructure not just narrow bike lanes or paint on the street but to take further action to make it safer to slow down cars and look at the root causes of some of the crashes and deaths," said Andy Hanshaw, the executive director of the San Diego County Bike Coalition.

The San Diego County Bike Coalition is in support of Option C.

The city council will ultimately vote on what additional safety efforts it wants to take. So far there is no timeline of when that vote will be.

