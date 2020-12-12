Carmel Mountain Ranch 'Grinch' cuts Christmas lights

In a neighborhood known for festive displays, someone keeps cutting the wires of their Christmas decorations.

SAN DIEGO — It appears that there is a Grinch lurking in one local community.

People who live in Carmel Mountain Ranch say for the past several weeks someone has been cutting the wires of their Christmas decorations on Stoney Gate Place.

The street is known for it's large-scale holiday displays and block parties. However, this year, the lights have mysteriously been going dark.

At least nine homes have had wires from their Christmas displays cut.

"It’s definitely put a damper on the holiday spirit,” said Jessica Hardy.

Neighbors say some homes have been targeted multiple times. So far, no home security cameras have captured anything or anyone suspicious.

People in the area say even more than figuring out who's doing this, they just want it to stop.