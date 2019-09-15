SAN DIEGO — “Just to be here today in the blazing sun, helping out is the best we can do," said Anthony Womack’s friend Miguel Moran.

A community came together for a special car wash fundraiser held for a recent drowning victim. Friends of 15-year-old Anthony Womack met in the parking lot of a Shelltown church and washed vehicle after vehicle in Womack’s honor.

"We're out here to come and support him and his family,” said Sarah Seianke, Womack’s classmate.

She and others are still grappling with the sudden death of the of the Sweetwater High School sophomore, who lifeguards say was under water for nearly an hour after he jumping off the cliffs at Sunset Cliffs on September 11th with friends.

“I feel like all of us being together just makes it a lot easier,” said Mystery Cisneros, another close friend of Womack’s.

The group wore “In Loving Memory Anthony Womack” T-shirts and some held up neon-colored posters to inform passers by of the carwash.

“Everybody pulled together we got a bunch of supplies donated, We have a steady stream of cars that have been coming in,” said Robert Llamas of San Diego Style Car Club, which hosted the wash after Llamas' daughter suggested it, and the crowds came.

Even the former National City mayor Ron Morrison made a stop with his mustang to get it washed.

RELATED: Vigil held for Anthony Womack at Sunset Cliffs, the site where he lost his life

RELATED: A mother recalls her son's death at Sunset Cliffs 4 years ago

RELATED: Anthony Womack: Family remembers teen who drowned at Sunset Cliffs

RELATED: Sweetwater High School student dies at Sunset Cliffs

The $5 car wash raised money for Womack’s family, who was present at the event.

"He'd come to school with the biggest smile and would brighten your day, He always gave off positive vibes and it's sad to see him go this young,” said Miguel Moran.

Close friends of Womack say they knew him since the sixth grade.

"This is a way for me to thank him for all his years of friendship,” said friend Ricky Olivias.

There was big picture board left with messages, such as: “Rest in peace Womack, I will never forget you.”

Womack’s longtime friend Jacob Fierro said Anthony was too young to die and the fundraiser was something Anthony deserved for having a big heart.

Danny Cazares said he had known Womack the longest and they used to go everywhere together.

“It’s going to be tough without him, he did everything for every one, he was just the greatest guy.”

A family member set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses.