Case and charges dropped against Amaurie Johnson after controversial arrest in La Mesa

All charges against Johnson, who is 23, have been dropped.

LA MESA, Calif. — Days after releasing body cam footage of a controversial arrest near a trolley station, La Mesa Police Department on Friday announced it had done a full review of all the evidence in the criminal investigation against Amaurie Johnson and would not seek prosecution against him.

Further, all charges against Johnson, who is 23, have also been dropped.

The body camera footage released this week -- which totals just over 10 minutes -- pertains to the May 27 arrest of Johnson, who La Mesa Police Department Chief Walt Vasquez said was initially contacted for smoking in public, then later arrested on suspicion of assault on an officer, and resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer.

In both the body camera footage and the video on social media, the officer can be seen pushing Johnson into a seated position, with both men arguing.

Many have decried the incident as an example of racial profiling.

Since Johnson's controversial arrest was made public last week in the social media video that circulated the Internet, protesters, activists, and advocates had called on the firing of the La Mesa police officer who had arrested him near the Grossmont Trolley station.