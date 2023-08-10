Otay Mesa Detention Center case manager accused of having sex with detainee

The U.S. Attorney's Office alleges DHS received information indicating Shantal Hernandez was "spending an unusual amount of time with a detainee."

SAN DIEGO — A woman who worked for a Department of Homeland Security office that manages complaints from immigration detainees has been charged by federal prosecutors with having a sexual relationship with a detainee at the Otay Mesa Detention Center.

Shantal Hernandez, 36, of San Diego, is accused of having an ongoing relationship with the unidentified detainee while she was working as a case manager at the Office of the Immigration Detention Ombudsman, an independent office within the Department of Homeland Security. The office assists people with complaints regarding potential violations of immigration detention standards and other misconduct by DHS employees.

The U.S. Attorney's Office alleges DHS received information indicating Hernandez was "spending an unusual amount of time with a detainee." Further investigation revealed "a significant number of sexually explicit phone calls and electronic communications" concerning the pair's relationship.

In one of those phone calls, Hernandez allegedly told the detainee she had a video of a sex act they engaged in and investigators later discovered a copy of such a video.

Hernandez is charged with sexual abuse of a ward, which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.