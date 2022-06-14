Students, parents and teachers at Castle Park High School demand district fix crumbling campus

The frustrated group says many schools nearby have seen major improvements while Castle Park High School has gone without any upgrades.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Students, parents and teachers from Castle Park High School gathered on Monday to demand that district leaders fix their crumbling campus. The group voiced their frustrations during a Sweetwater Union High School District meeting.

Student athlete Adrian Gomez spoke to district officials saying, “We have termites in the library, mold in the windowsills, it goes from stained bathrooms, trough urinals; when was the last time you guys used trough urinals? Do your bathrooms have cracked urinals and stalls that can't lock? Try going to the bathroom at my school."

The group says many schools nearby have seen major improvements while Castle Park High School has gone without any upgrades.

Tomas Flores voiced his frustration at the board saying, "You don't wait till the last minute when stuff is falling apart and crumbling when you touch it."

Frustrated parent, Pedro Gomez told the board, "It made me sad, ashamed, and angry. I thought to myself, how could this happen? How is there not a system in place that assures these kinds of things are repaired, remodeled, maintained or rebuilt? Who's responsible for letting it get this bad?"

Students and staff are so frustrated, they started an Instagram page called save.cp.now, which is used primarily to post pictures of what they say is unacceptable.

The school board didn't take a vote a vote on Monday night, rather one board member, Nicholas Segura, stated to the crowd, "I think the board hears you and you know, when you're here, people listen, right? So, I appreciate you being here.”

The Sweetwater Union High School District board meets again in two weeks to adopt their new budget for 2022-2023 school year.