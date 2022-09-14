Castle Park parent plans to sue Sweetwater District after son breaks ankle at school

The incident happened after students launched a social media campaign drawing attention to conditions at the school.

SAN DIEGO — A Castle Park High School parent is preparing to take legal action against the Sweetwater School District after her son broke his ankle at school, saying it could have been prevented.

“I feel like it was something that shouldn't have really happened. I'm a little upset. I send my children to school hoping it's a safe place for them,” said Aysha Ali.

On August 9, her son, a sophomore at the school, broke his ankle in two places during a class being held outside on the basketball court.

"Part of the PE warmup was to do high knees across the blacktop and he unfortunately stepped into a pot hole," said Ali.

Ali showed CBS 8 a picture of the pothole, saying the court is riddled with them.

"What it looks like, honestly it feels like a very dilapidated road piece of road that needs to have the work done," said Ali.

Back in May, an anonymous Instagram page popped up highlighting just how rundown Castle Park is.

Pictures showed a dilapidated football field, broken windows, rusted sinks and damage to the theatre.

Students, parents, even staff got behind the effort, saying they've been ignored for years.

Then, in July, the Sweetwater Union High School District board unanimously approved a plan to seek millions of dollars in bond money for improvements.

But, Ali and her attorney, Hugo Ivan Salazar, say no significant changes have been made since then, including repairs to the blacktop.

They're now planning to sue.

"The school district and the school knew about the potholes. They knew about them and they failed to act and when they failed to act it resulted in my client being hurt," said Salazar.

Ali says her son has been in pain, and his morale is low from having to miss certain activities.

CBS 8 reached out to the district about the incident.

In a statement, a spokesperson said:

"The Sweetwater District prioritizes the safety and security of our students. The district will continue to review our procedures to ensure the safety of all students."

"If the district just would have done basic maintenance on the school, my client’s son would not have broken his ankle," said Salazar.

"It seems like a very easy logical fix to say we're gonna redo the blacktop, which could take a weekend. I just wanna make sure future kids, our kids are safe," said Ali.