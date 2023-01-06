'Deplorable condition' 58 cats rescued from City Heights home

The San Diego Humane Society rescued 58 cats found living in deplorable conditions in a City Heights home.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Humane Society rescued 58 cats that were found to be living in deplorable conditions inside a City Heights home.

The San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement division received reports on May 5 from a concerned neighbor who reported that cats could be in danger.

Authorities responded to the home in the 2300 block of Modesto Street in City Heights. They found 58 cats living in deplorable conditions, according to Nina Thompson, a spokesperson for the San Diego Humane Society.

"San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Officers and medical team immediately transported the cats to its campuses in El Cajon, Oceanside, and San Diego for triage and care," Thompson said.

Several cats needed advanced medical care, including eye removals, treatment for upper respiratory infections, and dental surgery.

“This is the perfect example of see something, say something,” said Lt. Regina Price with San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement. “The owner had been hospitalized for several weeks, and the assigned caretaker could not visit the property. An unfortunate result of miscommunication.”

The staff named the rescued cats after famous authors Dr. Seuss, Ernest Hemingway, and Jane Austen, and hockey teams. At least 36 cats from the rescue are still available for adoption. Organization-wide, San Diego Humane Society has 149 cats looking for new homes.

San Diego Humane Society is open for walk-in adoptions Tuesday – Sunday, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside, and San Diego.

Click here to see a complete list of animals available for adoption.

The San Diego Humane Society urged the community to report suspected animal cruelty or neglect in their neighborhood to San Diego Humane Society by calling 619-299-7012 and pressing 1 to report animal abuse.