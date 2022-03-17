Caught on camera: Good Samaritans tackle kidnap suspect

Police release surveillance video to remind parents to be aware of their surroundings.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Calexico Police Department released surveillance video of a kidnapping to remind parents to be aware of their surroundings while out with their children.

Surveillance cameras caught the moment leading up and following the incident.

The incident took place at a downtown business in Calexico, California on March 03.

A grandmother and her 6-year-old grandchild were inside the business when the suspect grabbed the child and ran towards the exit door.

Before the suspect could ran out the store with the child in arms, a group good Samaritans were able to tackle the suspect down and get the child free.

Calexico Police Department identified the suspect as Ayleen Marin.