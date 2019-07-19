SAN DIEGO —

A shocking and disturbing video was released by a Midway District store owner Thursday. It shows a woman going on a racist rant before shoving a small child to the ground on her way out of the store.

The interaction started normally according to store owner Omar Hallak.

"The lady just came in asking about … I couldn’t understand what she was saying,” said Hallak.

Then the woman apparently grew frustrated, storming out and pushing a young girl to the ground. Fortunately, the child wasn't hurt.

"I went after her. I tried to stop her. And she just kept going,” said Hallak.

He says the woman used racially charged language towards him.

“I love it here,” Hallak said. “It’s my country. It's my home.”

Hallak is a Lebanese immigrant who's called the U.S. home for nearly 20 years and owns four different repair stores. He said he posted the video online because this wasn't the first incident.

“I’m really angry. I’m really upset about what happened, actually,” Halak said.

Both Hallak and the parents of the child who was pushed decided not to call the police since the woman ran off and the girl wasn't hurt.

Hallak said the child’s father said, “as long as my daughter is fine, I’m fine.”

Despite what happened Hallak says isn't letting it dampen his spirit.

“I got used to it because I got a lot of racial harassment here until I put an American flag here,” he said. “But I love this community. I want to make good influence on this community and help people in my business.”