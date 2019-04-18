SAN DIEGO — A disturbing video out of North County and quickly circulating on social media shows a man screaming profanities at a Valley Center resident and her dogs while kicking her fence several times.



Therese Campbell said she began recording on her cellphone when she heard her dogs barking Tuesday morning and a man screaming.



News 8 has learned that the man in the video is Tom Jackson who was worming in Valley Center at that day installing house for sale signs.



Apparently - Tom Jackson was working outside Therese's fence - when her dogs starting barking. She is not sure why Jackson got so aggressive. Signs are regularly posted on the street side of her fence and there are no issues.



“Dogs bark. That's what they do,” Campbell told News 8.



“He could have easily set the sign like other people do here - like the water meter guy checks the water meter once a month - and left the dogs alone," she said.



It's not clear what real estate company Jackson was working for at the time of the incident, but Krueger Realty said they have used him in the past.



“It was appalling behavior that we do not condone and never will,” said Bob Hunsaker of Krueger Realty.

He says his office has used Jackson’s company in the past, but will be cutting ties with him, adding: “We just can't be associated with someone who is going to operate like that.”



Therese called 911, but she was told there wasn't anything they could do since she wasn't injured and Jackson was gone.

News 8 was able to locate Jackson. He said he had no comment and hung up the phone.