CBP San Diego discusses new changes to travel restrictions

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Starting on Monday, November 8, the border between the United States and Mexico will reopen to non-essential travel. The border has been closed since March 2020 impacting many businesses.

On Wednesday, Customs and Border Protection officials held a media conference to discuss the changes that will go into effect.

For travelers who will be crossing the border either at a United States land port of entry or a ferry terminal, officers are asking for two things. First, to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination and second, to verbally attest to their reason for travel and COVID-19 vaccination status during an inspection.

One important caveat to these new rules is that they only apply to those 18 and over.

The officer in charge of the San Ysidro Port of Entry said, “travelers are being reminded to bring a Western Hemisphere travel initiative document such as a valid US passport, a trusted traveler program card or an enhanced drivers license when re-entering the country.”

San Diego’s port of entries are expecting heavy travel and high wait times next week and continuing into the holiday season. Officers are asking non-essential travelers to cross at times other than peak hours.

Those crossing the border for essential travel will not be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at the current time. However, starting in January all inbound travelers will be required to show proof of vaccination.

CBP officers will accept either paper or digital proof of vaccination.