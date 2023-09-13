CBP suspends pedestrian traffic at Ped West crossing starting Thursday morning

The temporary suspension at Ped West will allow CBP to assist the U.S. Border Patrol in processing noncitizens who have arrived between the ports of entry.

SAN DIEGO — Pedestrian processing at the Ped West facility will be temporarily suspended starting Thursday morning, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said Wednesday afternoon. CBP officials said the agency will open "as many lanes as possible" at the Ped East crossing to accommodate people who typically use Ped West.

The closure will allow CBP's Office of Field Operations to help U.S. Border Patrol process migrants who have arrived between the ports of entry. Officials also said efforts will primarily focus on vulnerable populations such as families and unaccompanied children.

CBP officials encourage travelers to monitor border wait times on the CBP website where information is updated hourly.

This temporary suspension will not impact current scheduled processing of appointments previously made through the CBP One app at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

A partir de mañana, 14 de Sept., @CBP suspende temporalmente las operaciones del crucero peatonal Ped West. El enfoque son las poblaciones vulnerables, incluyendo familias y menores no acompañados. El cierre temporal no impactará las citas hechas a través de la aplicación CBP One — Director of Field Operations Sidney Aki (@DFOSanDiegoCA) September 14, 2023