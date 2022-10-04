CBS 8's tips to help you navigating San Diego Int'l Airport construction with ease

Reduced parking and construction zones are causing headaches for travelers. We talked to airport officials so you can travel without the stress.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — The new Terminal 1 at the San Diego International Airport will look modern, efficient and is promised to improve the airport experience.

"There will be more restaurants, more shops, more parking, and a deck. We are also adding an additional 19 gates and in the next phase, we will add an additional 11 gates," said Nicole Hall, communications specialist for the San Diego International Airport.

But until then, the construction zones are causing a headache for travelers.

"In our Terminal 1 lot, we have reduced spots to 500 spots due to construction," said Hall.

"That’s going to be a hassle for everyone getting in and out. It's already a hassle with the COVID thing," said Pearl Sedlock while waiting in the cell phone lot picking up her friends from the airport.

Here are a few things to remember to make the parking process easier

You can park at Terminal 1

Or at the three levels of parking at Terminal 2 Plaza

You can also take the Inner Terminal Shuttle

Another important tip: Make your parking reservations ahead of time here.

To avoid traffic at the terminals, drivers can head to the new cell phone lot location. Airport officials say do not leave your car and head to the airport. Instead, stay in your car for up to an hour until your guests arrive.

Some people had a difficult time finding the new cell phone lot.

"It's definitely confusing and inconvenient," said Sedlock.

"I pulled into airport like three times. I'm used to it being on the other side," said driver Sarah Clark.

Here is how you get to the new cell phone lot

If you are heading west on Harbor Drive, head past Terminal 2 and turn right on McCain Road.

Look for cell phone lot entry signs.

Make sure to get to the airport 2 hours early.

"It's dangerous for people to get out in traffic," said Hall.

To be safe, airport officials say do not drop guests off at the white K-rail; instead drop them off at curbside closer to the terminals.

Even with all the changes, travelers are looking forward to the new and improved San Diego International Airport.

"We are working to create a Terminal that will grow with San Diego," said Hall.

The first portion of construction is expected to be completed by 2025 and will be open to the public. The final phase of Terminal 1 will be finished by late 2027.