CDC removes most mask requirements for fully vaccinated people, but don't ditch your mask just yet

California's mask mandate remains in place. Cities and businesses can also impose their own mask rules, even for fully vaccinated people.

SAN DIEGO — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention removed most of its mask requirements for fully vaccinated people on Thursday. The agency now only requires the use of a face covering in select locations; however states, cities and businesses may still impose stricter regulations.

Federal health officials cited recent studies showing the vaccines are more than 90% effective at preventing hospitalization. They touted it as a return to normalcy for the more than 60% of San Diegans who are fully vaccinated (which is defined as people who have received either both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and waited 14 days for it to take full effect.)

“Based on the continuing downward trajectory of cases, the scientific data on the performance of our vaccines and our understanding of how the virus spreads, that moment has come to those who are fully vaccinated,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, M.D., M.P.H. “Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask for physical distancing.”

The CDC still recommends all Americans wear a mask when traveling on a plane, bus or public transit, at medical offices, jails, prisons and homeless shelters.

President Joe Biden heralded the announcement during an event at the White House Thursday evening.

“I think it’s a great milestone and a great day. It’s been made possible by the extraordinary success we’ve had in vaccinating so many Americans so quickly,” said the president. “We aren’t done yet. We’re still losing too many Americans because we still have too many unvaccinated people.”

The CDC’s announcement does not have an immediate effect on California. The state still requires a face covering for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, indoors.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday the state may make changes to its mask mandate on June 15, when many of the state’s pandemic-era capacity and operating restrictions end. Neither he nor the state Department of Public Health has indicated if they will act sooner based on the CDC’s announcement.

San Diego County and some local municipalities also have their own face-covering requirement. Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., the county’s public health officer, indicated Wednesday she would prefer to wait until San Diego had a case rate of 2.0 per 100,000 residents, which would qualify it for the yellow tier. The county had a weekly adjusted rate of 3.7 on Tuesday.

It is not clear how businesses and other indoor operators may be expected to enforce the new rules for unvaccinated people once the law changes.

Some owners may choose to keep a face-covering requirement in place to protect their employees, as they have in other states that have already ended mask orders.

The CDC continued to urge everyone 12 and older to get a vaccine. Many San Diego sites have same-day appointments or operate on a walk-in basis.

“The science is very clear about unvaccinated people,” said Walensky. “You remain at risk of mild or severe illness, of death, or of spreading the disease to others. You should still mask and you should get vaccinated right away.”