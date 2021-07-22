CDC's temporary import ban on dogs affects local rescues

"Millions of dogs are going to die now. All these dogs we were helping, who is going to help them now?" asks Amanda Jo founder of Bunny’s Buddies dog rescue.

SAN DIEGO — The Center for Disease Control issued a suspension on allowing dogs up for adoption to be shipped to the United States from other countries.

"With this ban, now no one can help and it's devastating," said Amanda Jo, founder of Bunny’s Buddies, a San Diego dog rescue. She said the CDC's temporary suspension is a shock.

"It really hurt us because we can't bring in our dogs right now. It’s a really big deal," said Amanda Jo.

The CDC said the ban is to protect and ensure dogs' health and safety as well as the public’s health against rabies. This applies to a long list of 113 countries that CDC classifies as high risk which includes China, India and Russia.

It follows an incident that involved a group of 33 dogs brought to the U.S. from Azerbaijan. One of those dogs tested positive for rabies, which the CDC said was eradicated in the U.S. back in 2007.

Amanda Jo’s rescue mainly brings dogs in from China.

Yet, the Rancho Coastal Humane Society supports the temporary ban.

"I think the ban is terrific because obviously there is a problem with it. There are pets entering the country without the proper medical records. It's not just about pets coming in, it's about protecting pets that are already here," said John Van Zante with Rancho Coastal Humane Society.

While, Amanda Jo is hoping the CDC can modify their rules.

"We are trying our best. We had 2 meetings with Congress this morning. Why can't we meet in the middle?" asks Amanda Jo.

The CDC said people with service dogs can apply for a permit, but people trying to ship dogs for adoption cannot apply for the same permit.

There are not details of how long this temporary ban will last.