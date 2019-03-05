SAN DIEGO — Science Fiction Coalition of San Diego will hold their 3rd Annual “May The Fourth” celebration at Pampas Argentine Grill.
- Members will attend in costume and will display their Star Wars memorabilia in an artistic installation
- 7 p.m. live Tango Dinner Show in Star Wars costumes
- Event is free to attend
Star Wars Day party held at 2 Kids Brewing
- Lightsaber duels from San Diego Sabers
- Star Wars art from Thumbprint Gallery
- Six new Intergalactic brews will be released including “The Cake is A Lie”
- Special guest appearances by the Intergalactic Crew