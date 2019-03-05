SAN DIEGO — Science Fiction Coalition of San Diego will hold their 3rd Annual “May The Fourth” celebration at Pampas Argentine Grill

  • Members will attend in costume and will display their Star Wars memorabilia in an artistic installation
  • 7 p.m. live Tango Dinner Show in Star Wars costumes
  • Event is free to attend


Star Wars Day party held at 2 Kids Brewing 

  • Lightsaber duels from San Diego Sabers
  • Star Wars art from Thumbprint Gallery
  • Six new Intergalactic brews will be released including “The Cake is A Lie”
  • Special guest appearances by the Intergalactic Crew
Star Wars Day at Pampas: May The Fourth Be With You!
May the 4th at 2kids feat. Intergalactic Brewing
