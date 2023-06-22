Celebration of life honors held for San Diego Fire-Rescue captain killed in crash

Captain Derrin Austin joined San Diego Fire-Rescue back in October 1990.

SAN DIEGO — A celebration of life ceremony will be held for a longtime San Diego Fire-Rescue captain killed last month in a motorcycle crash.

55-year-old Captain Derrin Austin served in the department for 32 years. He also served in the US Navy for several years.

According to investigators, on May 14 around 10:00 p.m., he died after crashing his motorcycle into a light pole near North Escondido Boulevard and Washington Avenue.

"He was the guy that would give whatever to whomever was in front of him, he was a 'shirt off his back' kind of guy," said Deputy Fire Chief Steven Lozano. "He gave to his nation, to his community, to his city, and he gave to those around him."

"Every person he came in contact with, he made a difference in their life," said Deputy Fire Chief Robert Logan. "He was just one of those unique individuals. I don’t believe there’s many that would fit in those same shoes."



The ceremony will be held at the Maranatha Chapel in 4s Ranch Thursday afternoon.

San Diego Fire-Rescue posted about Capt. Austin on social media last month.